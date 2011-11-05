Wildcats fall to Portland State in women's basketball exhibition 85, 69

PORTLAND, Ore -- Junior Alex Dunn (West Valley City, Utah/Hunter HS) had 10 points and 13 assists, and the Central Washington University women's basketball team made 10 of 19 three-point attempts, but the Wildcats were unable to take down NCAA Division I foe Portland State University, falling 85-69 to the host Vikings in an exhibition contest on Friday night at the Peter W. Stott Center.



An exhibition game, the game marked the coaching debut of CWU head coach Shawn Nelson, whose debut in counting contests will be Nov. 18 versus Harding University (Ark.) in Seattle. Portland State is the reigning Big Sky Conference regular-season co-champion and was a participant in the Women's National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) last winter.



"I thought it went really well," Nelson said. "We were only down by two at the half, and had the lead twice in the second half. We just hit a wall at one point and had a poor lapse defensively later in the second half, and (Portland State) closed the game like a Big Sky Conference champion should."



The Vikings, who were also the pre-season favorite to win the BSC in 2011-12, shot 60.4 percent from the field for the game including 22 of 29 (75.9 percent) in the second half.



Central Washington's shooting was also quite efficient in the second half, when the Wildcats made 16 of 29 field goals (55.2 percent) and 6 of 10 three-pointers.



"We ran a lot of stuff for our guards, and it was all there tonight," Nelson added. "Tonight was a good sign for us, because it showed us what our strengths and our weaknesses were.



"Alex (Dunn) did a good job of breaking the defense down, and she was able to penetrate and pitch the ball to open shooters. We found ways to get open shots every time down the floor."



Dunn, who transferred from Nelson's former school, Carroll College (Mont.), had six points and eight assists in 16 second-half minutes, and she was one of four CWU players to finish the game with 10 or more points.



Central's leading scorer was senior Sophie Russell (Olympia, Wash./River Ridge HS), a team co-captain who made 6 of 9 shots, including 3 of 3 three-pointers, en route to 17 points. Sophomore Jessica VanDyke (Chester, Mont./Chester-Joplin-Inverness HS) added 14 points and was 4 of 6 from long range, while freshman Courtney Johnson (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) scored 11 in reserve action.



Central Washington had a pair of two-point leads in the first half, and trailed just 30-28 at halftime. The Wildcats took their final lead of the night on a three-pointer by sophomore Kelsi Jacobson (Spokane, Wash./University HS) on the first possession of the second half, but PSU went on a 20-7 run to take a 12-point lead. After CWU whittled the lead back down to five, as late as the 7:12 mark left in the game, the VIkings scored seven straight as part of a 20-4 run that put the game out of reach.



Despite being outscored 56-18 in the paint, Central Washington finished with a 33-31 edge in rebounding. The Wildcats were outscored 21-7 at the free throw line, however, making just 50 percent (7 of 14) of their foul shots for the game. CWU also committed 24 turnovers while forcing the Vikings into 15 miscues.



Portland State was led by Allison Greene, who scored 21 points on 9 of 10 shooting to go with six rebounds off the bench. Three other Vikings joined Greene in double figures.



Central Washington will make its regular-season debut in two weeks against Harding at the Sodexo Tip-Off Classic in Seattle. The Wildcats will face the Lady Bisons and Cal State East Bay at the two-day tournament before playing their home opener on Nov. 21 against Evergreen State at 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

EXHIBITION

Portland State 85, Central Washington 69

CENTRAL WASHINGTON -- Russell,Sophie 6-9 2-3 17; VanDyke,Jessica 5-8 0-0 14; Johnson,Courtney 4-7 1-2 11; Dunn,Alex 4-11 2-2 10; Jacobson,Kelsi 3-8 0-0 7; Moser,Amber 2-7 1-3 5; Albrecht,Stacy 2-6 1-4 5; Gordon,Deaira 0-2 0-0 0; Burke,Daisy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 7-14 69.

PORTLAND STATE -- Greene,Allison 9-10 3-4 21; Lampman,Karley 4-9 6-7 14; Powell,Lariel 3-5 4-9 10; Jones,Eryn 4-7 2-2 10; Samms,Shauneice 2-2 5-5 9; Brock,Allie 4-10 0-0 8; Egwuatu,Stephanie 3-4 1-2 7; VanBrocklin,Courtney 3-5 0-0 6; McFadden,Keaton 0-1 0-0 0; Henry,Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-53 21-29 85.

Halftime--Portland State 30, Central Washington 28. 3-point goals--Central Washington 10-19 (VanDyke,Jessica 4-6; Russell,Sophie 3-4; Johnson,Courtney 2-4; Jacobson,Kelsi 1-1; Gordon,Deaira 0-1; Burke,Daisy 0-1; Dunn,Alex 0-2), Portland State 0-1 (; Powell,Lariel 0-1). Fouled out--Central Washington-VanDyke,Jessica, Portland State-None. Rebounds--Central Washington 33 (Moser,Amber 7), Portland State 31 (Brock,Allie 7). Assists--Central Washington 18 (Dunn,Alex 13), Portland State 12 (Jones,Eryn 6). Total fouls--Central Washington 24, Portland State 13. Technical fouls--Central Washington-None, Portland State-None.

Exhibition game