Wildcats fall to Portland State in women's basketball exhibition - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Wildcats fall to Portland State in women's basketball exhibition 85, 69

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore -- Junior Alex Dunn (West Valley City, Utah/Hunter HS) had 10 points and 13 assists, and the Central Washington University women's basketball team made 10 of 19 three-point attempts, but the Wildcats were unable to take down NCAA Division I foe Portland State University, falling 85-69 to the host Vikings in an exhibition contest on Friday night at the Peter W. Stott Center.

An exhibition game, the game marked the coaching debut of CWU head coach Shawn Nelson, whose debut in counting contests will be Nov. 18 versus Harding University (Ark.) in Seattle. Portland State is the reigning Big Sky Conference regular-season co-champion and was a participant in the Women's National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) last winter.

"I thought it went really well," Nelson said. "We were only down by two at the half, and had the lead twice in the second half. We just hit a wall at one point and had a poor lapse defensively later in the second half, and (Portland State) closed the game like a Big Sky Conference champion should."

The Vikings, who were also the pre-season favorite to win the BSC in 2011-12, shot 60.4 percent from the field for the game including 22 of 29 (75.9 percent) in the second half.

Central Washington's shooting was also quite efficient in the second half, when the Wildcats made 16 of 29 field goals (55.2 percent) and 6 of 10 three-pointers.

"We ran a lot of stuff for our guards, and it was all there tonight," Nelson added. "Tonight was a good sign for us, because it showed us what our strengths and our weaknesses were.

"Alex (Dunn) did a good job of breaking the defense down, and she was able to penetrate and pitch the ball to open shooters. We found ways to get open shots every time down the floor."

Dunn, who transferred from Nelson's former school, Carroll College (Mont.), had six points and eight assists in 16 second-half minutes, and she was one of four CWU players to finish the game with 10 or more points.

Central's leading scorer was senior Sophie Russell (Olympia, Wash./River Ridge HS), a team co-captain who made 6 of 9 shots, including 3 of 3 three-pointers, en route to 17 points. Sophomore Jessica VanDyke (Chester, Mont./Chester-Joplin-Inverness HS) added 14 points and was 4 of 6 from long range, while freshman Courtney Johnson (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) scored 11 in reserve action.

Central Washington had a pair of two-point leads in the first half, and trailed just 30-28 at halftime. The Wildcats took their final lead of the night on a three-pointer by sophomore Kelsi Jacobson (Spokane, Wash./University HS) on the first possession of the second half, but PSU went on a 20-7 run to take a 12-point lead. After CWU whittled the lead back down to five, as late as the 7:12 mark left in the game, the VIkings scored seven straight as part of a 20-4 run that put the game out of reach.

Despite being outscored 56-18 in the paint, Central Washington finished with a 33-31 edge in rebounding. The Wildcats were outscored 21-7 at the free throw line, however, making just 50 percent (7 of 14) of their foul shots for the game. CWU also committed 24 turnovers while forcing the Vikings into 15 miscues.

Portland State was led by Allison Greene, who scored 21 points on 9 of 10 shooting to go with six rebounds off the bench. Three other Vikings joined Greene in double figures.

Central Washington will make its regular-season debut in two weeks against Harding at the Sodexo Tip-Off Classic in Seattle. The Wildcats will face the Lady Bisons and Cal State East Bay at the two-day tournament before playing their home opener on Nov. 21 against Evergreen State at 5 p.m.
 
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
EXHIBITION
Portland State 85, Central Washington 69
 
CENTRAL WASHINGTON -- Russell,Sophie 6-9 2-3 17; VanDyke,Jessica 5-8 0-0 14; Johnson,Courtney 4-7 1-2 11; Dunn,Alex 4-11 2-2 10; Jacobson,Kelsi 3-8 0-0 7; Moser,Amber 2-7 1-3 5; Albrecht,Stacy 2-6 1-4 5; Gordon,Deaira 0-2 0-0 0; Burke,Daisy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 7-14 69.
PORTLAND STATE -- Greene,Allison 9-10 3-4 21; Lampman,Karley 4-9 6-7 14; Powell,Lariel 3-5 4-9 10; Jones,Eryn 4-7 2-2 10; Samms,Shauneice 2-2 5-5 9; Brock,Allie 4-10 0-0 8; Egwuatu,Stephanie 3-4 1-2 7; VanBrocklin,Courtney 3-5 0-0 6; McFadden,Keaton 0-1 0-0 0; Henry,Jordan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-53 21-29 85.
Halftime--Portland State 30, Central Washington 28. 3-point goals--Central Washington 10-19 (VanDyke,Jessica 4-6; Russell,Sophie 3-4; Johnson,Courtney 2-4; Jacobson,Kelsi 1-1; Gordon,Deaira 0-1; Burke,Daisy 0-1; Dunn,Alex 0-2), Portland State 0-1 (; Powell,Lariel 0-1). Fouled out--Central Washington-VanDyke,Jessica, Portland State-None. Rebounds--Central Washington 33 (Moser,Amber 7), Portland State 31 (Brock,Allie 7). Assists--Central Washington 18 (Dunn,Alex 13), Portland State 12 (Jones,Eryn 6). Total fouls--Central Washington 24, Portland State 13. Technical fouls--Central Washington-None, Portland State-None.
Exhibition game

  • College

    • Zags to face Florida State in Sweet 16

      The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.

    • MSUB's Breen Sets School Scoring Mark with Final Career Point

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.

    • Freed-Hardeman Wins First Ever NAIA Women's Championship

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.

    • Montana Western Not Ready to Slow Down in First Fab Four

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.

    • Photo: Twitter/@ZagMBB

      Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.

    • Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

      Gonzaga's season ends after 82-68 loss to Stanford

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.

    • Rocky Mountain Opens Spring Football Camp

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.

    • Montana Western Punches Ticket to Fab Four in NAIA Tourney

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)  on Monday at 6 p.m.

    • Carroll's Pasta Playing Through Torn ACL in NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.

    • Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

    More
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • CWUMore>>

  • Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

  • CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

  • Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>
    •   