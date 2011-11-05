Free hearing screenings helping many in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Yakima Valley Hearing and Speech Center held a free hearing screening Friday and Saturday.

With help from the Rotary Club of Yakima, the center was able to hold the two day clinic.

Screenings can help determine if hearing loss is present in someone's ears. Then a recommendation is given so a doctor can determine a plan of action.

They say these types of screenings can greatly improve the quality of life for someone who may not even know they have hearing loss, especially in kids.

"If anything compromises a child's hearing, like ear infections, then they tend to show delays in the development of their speech," said Sally Rodgers, director of audiology.

The clinic was held to celebrate the center's new audiometer. A device that analyzes the middle ear.



Through a grant from the Rotary Club of Yakima, the center was able to purchase the machine which will help guide their screenings.