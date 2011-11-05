Yakima rink working hard to get kids interested in hockey

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Ice rinks around the country participated in USA Hockey's "Try Hockey for Free" day Saturday.

Dozens of kids and adults packed the Yakima Ice Rink to get a taste of hockey.

For Yakima's Ice Rink it's an effort to get more children involved, something that goes back several years.

The ice rink is a 100% volunteer rink that relies on skaters to keep their doors open.

Volunteers say they hope to get more people into the sport and support the hockey program.

"When they're young they pick it up so quick. It's just getting them down here," said Dane Pierone with the Yakima Amateur Hockey Association. "And we thought, lets join the national event and partner up with USA Hockey, and this is where we're at today."

Yakima's rink offers beginning classes for adults and kids, as well as several leagues for all levels of players.

You can visit their website for all the information.