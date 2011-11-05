Local group raising money for abuse victims

MOXEE, Wash.-- A bake sale to raise money for Yakima's Young Women's Christian Association was held in Moxee Saturday.



An organization called the "Modified Dolls" held the bake sale as a way to help out the local branch of the YWCA.

They're hoping to raise $500 for different programs that help women break the cycle of abuse.

The group says it's a cause close to their hearts.

"A lot of the women in our group have all be affected in someway by domestic violence and we want to the ladies here in our community to know that there are people out there that care," said Makala Mcelroy.

Along with the bake sale, several businesses also donated to help local woman.