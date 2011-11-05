Medical marijuana clinic providing cards for patients

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A clinic in Yakima was held Saturday for patients who have proper paperwork for a medical marijuana card.

Organizers say they want people to be able to safely get their medicine.

Valley Compassion is an organization based in the Yakima Valley that provides marijuana for patients who have the proper documentation.

Tricia Rogers is the owner and legal advocate of Valley Compassion and has been working hard to provide safe and affordable marijuana for people throughout the valley.



The clinic was held at the Clarion Hotel in Yakima and provided people with a local outlet to apply and receive a medical marijuana card, which under state law allows them to posses, smoke, and grow marijuana.

"I won't lie, when I first started doing this I just saw a lot of people getting stoned. But after meeting terminal patients, I am a firm believer that cannabis helps," said Tony Wells, a co-organizer of the event.

Organizers were expecting to give out 20 to 25 cards today to people who brought the proper doctors recommendation and $100. Which, they say is far less expensive than other similar clinics.



Rogers and Wells both say they hope to be able to help people struggling with various illnesses, and provide information and affordable medicine to those patients in the Yakima Valley.