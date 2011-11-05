KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Bank Transfer Day in Tri-Cities. A number of locals in Richland and Kennewick were protesting outside of many Bank of Americas on Saturday. The National Bank Transfer Day has been a hot topic ever since Bank of America announced a monthly $5 debit card charge.

After a big uproar by the public, bank representatives said they would not enforce the fee. Still many people in the Tri-Cities say they're still fed up with bank fees and something needs to change.

Protestor James Snodgrass says "one of the things that this movement is about is social and economic equality and bringing that about. Bringing about that change that we can as individuals bring about."

Bank of America employees have been anticipating the protests and have even increased their security. So far no demonstrators have caused any major problems.

Other Occupy groups on Saturday were out protesting at John Damn Plaza in Richland. They were continuing speaking out against Wall Street.