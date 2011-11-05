RICHLAND, Wash.-- Local representative holds meeting on state budget crisis. On Saturday a local representative held a public meeting to talk to people about the in-state budget crisis. District 8 Representative Larry Haler (R) of Richland met with people at the CSA Building in Richland. He talked about how education, higher education, mental health and foster care are programs that should not be facing cuts.

The main issues he brought up were Governor Gregoire's proposed budget cuts, the special session and the impact these cuts will have on education. He says the biggest concern is how these cuts could effect higher education.

Position #2 Representative Larry Haler says "we are involved in an economic war on the international level. That I don't think most people fully understand and we've killed that capability with our cuts in higher education."

Representative Haler says it could now take students more than six years to finish a degree instead of four because of the rising costs of tuition.

The next open meeting is scheduled for Wednesday November 16th.

It starts at 6:00 p.m. and goes till 7:30 p.m. at the CSA Building in Richland.