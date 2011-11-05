PASCO, Wash.-- Mobile Hispanic Consulate service comes to Tri-Cities. The Hispanic community was able to get important passport and identification services to come to Tri-Cities, instead of having to drive all the way to Seattle to fill out paperwork.

The Mobile Mexican Consulate of Seattle travels to different parts of Washington to help Hispanics get their Mexican passports and IDs. We are told there is a high demand to get these licenses before the holidays when many are hoping to travel.

Deputy Counsel Marisela Quijano says "we can issue like 200 documents between the two days, Saturday and Sunday." Consulate members say the last time they visited they helped more than 500 people. Their services also register Hispanics for voting and getting U.S. born children Mexican citizenship.

This is the 3rd time the Seattle group has made it to Tri-Cities. If you're interested an appointment needs to be made in advance. The event will continue Sunday morning from 8 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.