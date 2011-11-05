WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-- Veterans Day Parade. The Veterans Day Parade brought out hundreds of people Sunday morning. It started around 9:30 a.m. in West Richland along Van Giesen.

A number of different floats were seen plus dancers, bands and people of all ages in the military. This year the chamber announced Lieutenant Colonel Skip Novakoich as the Grand Marshal for the parade. He was joined by family in friends on a float.

The purpose of the parade was to bring honor to those who have served our country and to remember those who may not be with us today. Jaxin McCallum says "our uncle Wayne, he was in the Marines. He was killed by mortar fire about 40 years ago."

This is the 12th year the West Richland Chamber of Commerce has hosted the parade. West Richland is recognized by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Veterans Day National Committee as the Regional Veterans Day site.