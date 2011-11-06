Wildcats women's soccer loses season finale to Seattle Pacific - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Wildcats women's soccer loses season finale to Seattle Pacific

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Central Washington University midfielder Kelsy Villegas (Graham, Wash./Graham-Kapowsin HS) and forward Carson McKole (Oak Harbor, Wash.) both scored first-half goals for the women's soccer team, but two second-half goals by 12th-ranked Seattle Pacific University handed the Wildcats a season-ending 4-2 loss.

Central Washington finished its season with a 9-5-4 overall record, 8-4-2 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Central finished fourth in the GNAC standings, two points behind both Montana State Billings and Western Washington. Seattle Pacific finished the regular season with a 16-2-0 record, 13-1-0 in the GNAC and won the conference title for the third consecutive season.

Villegas gave CWU an early 1-0 lead as she headed a corner kick by freshman Hadli Farrand Hadl(Ellensburg, Wash.) into the Falcons' goal from seven yards out. The goal was Villegas' first of the season and it was the third assist for Farrand.

Seattle Pacific answered back scoring two goals in a 21-second span. Their first came at the 36:24 mark in the first half on a goal by Riley Dopps, followed by a tally from Megan Lindsay at the 36:45 mark. 

Less than four minutes later McKole added her ninth goal of the 2011 season on assists from seniors Serena Tomaso (Enumclaw, Wash.) and Amy Pate (Federal Way, Wash./Thomas Jefferson HS). McKole gathered a cross from Pate on the right side of the net and tapped in the goal from six yards out to tie the match at 2-2.

Falcons' midfielder Kelsey Jenkins not only added the game-winning goal for SPU, but she also scored their fourth and final goal in the 82nd minute. Jenkins' first goal came on a free kick from 19-yards out in the 72nd minute.

SPU outshot the Wildcats 18-5 and took an 8-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The Wildcats totaled 24 fouls on the day including four yellow cards, two of which came against senior Miranda Heslep (Bellingham, Wash./Meridian HS), who was ejected from the match in the 73rd minute.

The 2011 women's soccer team finished the season with a winning record for the first time since 2008 and its eight conference wins are the most since joining the GNAC in 2001.

 

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

WEST REGION

NCAA DIVISION II/GREAT NORTHWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Seattle Pacific 4, Central Washington 2

 

Central Washington (9-5-4, 8-4-2 GNAC) vs. Seattle Pacific (16-2-0, 13-1-0 GNAC)

Date: Nov 05, 2011  Attendance: 674

Weather: 48 deg F, sunny

 

Goals by period       1  2  Tot

-------------------------------

Central Washington..  2  0 -  2

Seattle Pacific.....  2  2 -  4

 

SCORING SUMMARY:

1.   3:08 CWU Villegas,Kelsy (1) (Farrand,Hadli) - 7yd header center off corner kick

2.  36:24 SPU Dopps,Riley (5) (Lindsay,Megan) - 15yds flicked around GK then put in

3.  36:45 SPU Lindsay,Megan (9) (Jenkins,Kelsey) - 16yd liner off defender into low right

4.  40:19 CWU McKole,Carson (9) (Tomaso,Serena;Pate,Amy) - 6yd tap in at left post, low cross right

5.  71:25 SPU Jenkins,Kelsey (3) (unassisted) - 19yd free kick center to low left

6.  81:08 SPU Jenkins,Kelsey (4) (Lindsay,Megan) - 17yd blast left side off right post

 

Shots: Central Washington 5, Seattle Pacific 18

Saves: Central Washington 7 (Lipston,Kayla 2; Butterfield,Kori 5), Seattle Pacific 2 (Yokers,Brooke 2)

Great Northwest Athletic Conference match

  Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

  CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

Courtesy: CWU Athletics

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

  Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

