Wildcats women's soccer loses season finale to Seattle Pacific

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Central Washington University midfielder Kelsy Villegas (Graham, Wash./Graham-Kapowsin HS) and forward Carson McKole (Oak Harbor, Wash.) both scored first-half goals for the women's soccer team, but two second-half goals by 12th-ranked Seattle Pacific University handed the Wildcats a season-ending 4-2 loss.



Central Washington finished its season with a 9-5-4 overall record, 8-4-2 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Central finished fourth in the GNAC standings, two points behind both Montana State Billings and Western Washington. Seattle Pacific finished the regular season with a 16-2-0 record, 13-1-0 in the GNAC and won the conference title for the third consecutive season.



Villegas gave CWU an early 1-0 lead as she headed a corner kick by freshman Hadli Farrand Hadl(Ellensburg, Wash.) into the Falcons' goal from seven yards out. The goal was Villegas' first of the season and it was the third assist for Farrand.



Seattle Pacific answered back scoring two goals in a 21-second span. Their first came at the 36:24 mark in the first half on a goal by Riley Dopps, followed by a tally from Megan Lindsay at the 36:45 mark.



Less than four minutes later McKole added her ninth goal of the 2011 season on assists from seniors Serena Tomaso (Enumclaw, Wash.) and Amy Pate (Federal Way, Wash./Thomas Jefferson HS). McKole gathered a cross from Pate on the right side of the net and tapped in the goal from six yards out to tie the match at 2-2.



Falcons' midfielder Kelsey Jenkins not only added the game-winning goal for SPU, but she also scored their fourth and final goal in the 82nd minute. Jenkins' first goal came on a free kick from 19-yards out in the 72nd minute.



SPU outshot the Wildcats 18-5 and took an 8-2 advantage in corner kicks.



The Wildcats totaled 24 fouls on the day including four yellow cards, two of which came against senior Miranda Heslep (Bellingham, Wash./Meridian HS), who was ejected from the match in the 73rd minute.



The 2011 women's soccer team finished the season with a winning record for the first time since 2008 and its eight conference wins are the most since joining the GNAC in 2001.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

WEST REGION

NCAA DIVISION II/GREAT NORTHWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Seattle Pacific 4, Central Washington 2

Central Washington (9-5-4, 8-4-2 GNAC) vs. Seattle Pacific (16-2-0, 13-1-0 GNAC)

Date: Nov 05, 2011 Attendance: 674

Weather: 48 deg F, sunny

Goals by period 1 2 Tot

-------------------------------

Central Washington.. 2 0 - 2

Seattle Pacific..... 2 2 - 4

SCORING SUMMARY:

1. 3:08 CWU Villegas,Kelsy (1) (Farrand,Hadli) - 7yd header center off corner kick

2. 36:24 SPU Dopps,Riley (5) (Lindsay,Megan) - 15yds flicked around GK then put in

3. 36:45 SPU Lindsay,Megan (9) (Jenkins,Kelsey) - 16yd liner off defender into low right

4. 40:19 CWU McKole,Carson (9) (Tomaso,Serena;Pate,Amy) - 6yd tap in at left post, low cross right

5. 71:25 SPU Jenkins,Kelsey (3) (unassisted) - 19yd free kick center to low left

6. 81:08 SPU Jenkins,Kelsey (4) (Lindsay,Megan) - 17yd blast left side off right post

Shots: Central Washington 5, Seattle Pacific 18

Saves: Central Washington 7 (Lipston,Kayla 2; Butterfield,Kori 5), Seattle Pacific 2 (Yokers,Brooke 2)

Great Northwest Athletic Conference match