CWU volleyball spikers push Alaska Anchorage to brink in five-se - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

CWU volleyball spikers push Alaska Anchorage to brink in five-set loss

Posted: Updated:

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Junior Jordan Offutt (Leavenworth, Wash./Cascade HS) erupted for a match-high 21 kills, and hit at a .383 percentage, but the Central Washington University volleyball team was unable to complete a road sweep of the Alaska schools in falling in five sets to the University of Alaska Anchorage 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11 on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Sports Complex.  

The loss drops the Wildcats' overall record to 13-11 and their Great Northwest Athletic Conference record to 7-9, meaning CWU must sweep its two remaining matches next week to finish .500 or better in conference play for the 12th consecutive season. Alaska Anchorage, ranked ninth in the NCAA Division II West Region, improved to 17-7 overall and 13-3 in the GNAC.  

Offutt, who tied her career-high with the 21 kills, also posted her most efficient hitting percentage in nearly a month by committing just three errors in 47 attempts. She and sophomore Erin Smith (Selah, Wash.) helped carry the Wildcat offense, as Smith added 12 kills, a .385 percentage, and six total blocks.  

 The match saw a total of 25 ties and 11 lead changes through the five sets, and neither team finished with more than a four-point final margin of victory in any of the frames. In the decisive fifth set, CWU trailed 8-2 before a 7-3 run brought the Wildcats to within two. However, consecutive points by the host Seawolves made it 13-9, and the teams traded the final four points with UAA winning on a kill by Jackie Matthisen.

  Central Washington hit better than .200 in three of the five sets, including a match-best .239 mark in the first frame. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, however, Alaska Anchorage had 18 kills without an error (and a .514 percentage) in winning that set, and CWU was outhit in the fifth set by .286 to .077.   Defensively, the Wildcat blockers had their best match of the season, totaling 14 blocks. Freshman Cheltzie Williams (Twin Falls, Idaho) led the charge there, with a career-high eight blocks, followed by Smith and sophomore Emmy Dolan (Castle Rock, Wash.) with six apiece. Freshman Kaely Kight (Spokane, Wash./Mead HS) led three Wildcats in double figures in digs with 23, while junior Marcy Hjellum (Kennewick, Wash./Kamiakin HS) and senior Meg Ryan (Spokane, Wash./Mead HS) were next with 17 and 12, respectively.  

 Alaska Anchorage finished the match with a .238 hitting percentage and was led by four starters with 10 or more kills. Matthisen went for 20 kills and 17 digs, while Robyn Burton had 17 kills and a .400 hitting percentage. Ariel Austin had 14 kills and eight blocks, and Nikkie Viotto amassed 11 kills and 11 digs. Quincy Haught led all players with 32 digs for UAA.   Central Washington will play its final two matches of the 2011 season inside Nicholson Pavilion next week, hosting archrival Western Washington on Thursday (Nov. 10) and Simon Fraser on Saturday (Nov. 12). Both matches are scheduled for 7 p.m.  

COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL WEST REGION NCAA DIVISION II/GREAT NORTHWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Alaska Anchorage def. Central Washington 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11  

Central Washington (13-11, 7-9 GNAC) (Kills-aces-blocks) - Offutt,Jordan 21-1-2; Smith,Erin 12-0-6; Ryan,Meg 9-1-1; Williams,Cheltzie 6-0-8; Dolan,Emmy 6-0-6; Marble,Carlee 3-1-1; Hjellum,Marcy 2-0-0; Larson,Devin 0-1-0; Kight,Kaely 0-1-0; Totals 59-5-14.0. (Assists) - Marble,Carlee 49. (Dig leaders) - Kight,Kaely 23; Hjellum,Marcy 17; Ryan,Meg 12.

Alaska Anchorage (17-7, 13-3 GNAC) (Kills-aces-blocks) - Matthisen,Jackie 20-0-1; Burton,Robyn 17-0-5; Austin,Ariel 14-0-8; Viotto,Nikkie 11-0-0; Doing,Miranda 6-0-7; Jafroudi,Kimya 2-1-2; Johansen,Siobhan 0-3-0; Haught,Quincy 0-3-0; Totals 70-7-12.0. (Assists) - Jafroudi,Kimya 60. (Dig leaders) - Haught,Quincy 32; Matthisen,Jackie 17; Johansen,Siobhan 15; Viotto,Nikkie 11.

 

Site: Anchorage, AK (Wells Fargo Complex)

Date: Nov 05, 2011   Attend: 705   Time: 2:10

Referees: Mike Vincent, Willy Reeder

Great Northwest Athletic Conference match

 

  • College

    • Zags to face Florida State in Sweet 16

      The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.

    • MSUB's Breen Sets School Scoring Mark with Final Career Point

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.

    • Freed-Hardeman Wins First Ever NAIA Women's Championship

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.

    • Montana Western Not Ready to Slow Down in First Fab Four

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.

    • Photo: Twitter/@ZagMBB

      Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.

    • Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

      Gonzaga's season ends after 82-68 loss to Stanford

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.

    • Rocky Mountain Opens Spring Football Camp

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.

    • Montana Western Punches Ticket to Fab Four in NAIA Tourney

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)  on Monday at 6 p.m.

    • Carroll's Pasta Playing Through Torn ACL in NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.

    • Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

    More
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • CWUMore>>

  • Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

  • CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

  • Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>
    •   