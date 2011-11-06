High School Sports Scores, Saturday November 5th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High School Playoff Results for Saturday, November 5th:
 
High SchoolFootball:
Waitsburg-Prescott 54, Kettle Falls 21
 
Girl's soccer:
Mead 1 Richland 0
Gonzaga Prep 2, Davis, 0
Southridge 2, Kamiakin 1 (shootout)
 
Volleyball:
4A - Mead 3, Wenatchee 0.
Central Valley 3, Walla Walla 2.
3A - West Valley 3, Mt. Spokane 0. Kennewick 3, Kamiakin 0.
 
Cross Country States:
4A Boys - 2. Eisenhower, 4. Wenatchee.
3A Boys - 1. North Central, 3. Kamiakin, (Anthony Armstrong 1st)
2A Boys - 1. Lindbergh, 4. Selah, 5. Ellensburg.
1A Boys - 1. Lakeside, 12. Royal, 13. Highland, 16. Zillah.
1B/2B Boys - 1. Tri-Cities Prep, 5. Asotin.
 
4A Girls -  1. Tahoma, 5. Eisenhower
3A Girls - 1. Camas, 4. Kamiakin. 2A, 1. Cheney, 14. Ephrata.
1A Girls - 1. Lakeside, 15. Zillah, 16. Wahluke.
1B/2B Girls - 1. Northwest Christian Lacey, 3. Asotin, 5. Tri-Cities Prep
