HERMISTON, OR.--Electric company investigates large power outage. More than 4,100 people in Hermiston were without power Saturday night.

Umatilla Electric Cooperative is still investigating what caused the outage at the point-of-delivery at the Bonneville Power Administration, where electricity is sent out.

The power went out around 9:30 p.m. and came back on at about midnight. As of right now the company does not know the cause of the power outage.