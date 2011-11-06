RICHLAND, Wash.--Firefighters give holiday fire safety precautions. Richland firefighters are getting the word out early about holiday fire safety. They say some of the biggest areas of concern are candles being lit and left out, dry Christmas trees near any kind of heat source that could spark a fire and more.

Battalion Chief James Hempstead says "if you're using a wood pellet stove or a wood burning stove, make sure you get your flues cleaned prior to the winter for heavy use so you don't have creosote built up. If you use a natural Christmas tree, make sure there's water in it and make sure it's fresh."

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, more than 156,000 fires happen nationally during the holiday months. Killing more than 600 people and causing more than $936 million in damage.

Firefighters also say they expect to see a decrease in brush fires as we move into the cooler winter months.