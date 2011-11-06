Toys for Tots Ride kicks off annual donation event

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Sunday marked the 19th Annual Toys for Tots Ride.

Bikers from around the area helped set it into full motion.



The Salvation Army and Marine Corps teamed up for the event with some eager motorcyclists who helped kick off the event.



Organizers say they'll be donating toys to more than 10,000 families in need and they say even more can still sign up.

"Right now families can sign up with the Salvation Army, we process that all and than they have been given a time on December 19th to come and get those toys for their kids," said Lisa Sargent of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army and Marine Corps partnered up 4 years ago for this event to meet the needs of the Yakima Valley. The need this year is even greater.