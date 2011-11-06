PASCO, Wash.-- Popular craft show comes to an end. The Custer's 16th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Show is over after a successful weekend of selling crafts and food.

It started on Friday at the TRAC Center in Pasco and wrapped up Sunday evening. They had more than 150 different booths with food and artwork from artists all over the West Coast. The craft show brought in more than 10,500 visitors from all over the Northwest.

We're told that even though gifts in technology may be popular, people still love coming to home-made craft shows.

Owner Cheryl Custer-Branz says "there's something to actually touching and seeing the product and then creating relationships. Many of our artists have repeat customers that come year after year."

Custer Enterprises hosts two different craft fairs every year. The next one will be in the spring. The dates are March 16th through the 19th at the TRAC in Pasco.