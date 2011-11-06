Local hospital working hard to educate on diabetes

ELLENSBURG, Wash.-- November is Diabetes Awareness Month and one local hospital is working to make sure people in their community are informed.

Kittitas Valley Community Hospital in Ellensburg is holding a free awareness education night Tuesday, Nov. 8th from 5:30 to 7pm.



Organizers say they're hope is to inform people of local resources available to them.

"Trying to get people to understand their risk for developing type 2 diabetes specifically. As we know, it's pretty much an epidemic in America right now," said Pam Dick, a dietician at KVCH.

KVCH says 79 million Americans are high risk for developing the disease, and educating folks on how to reduce their risk can go a long way in lowering that number.