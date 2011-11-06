RICHLAND, Wash.--Schools are teaching more about nutrition. Local schools are stepping in and teaching children more about the dangers of child obesity.

According to the Stop Child Obesity website more than 25.4% of children in Washington are obese. Obesity ranges nationally from 16-33% nationwide.

Now schools are putting an emphasis on making healthy food choices and they're teaching kids the fundamentals of good eating at a very young age including children in kindergarten. Most of the teaching is done in health, science and physical education classes.

Sacajawea Elementary teacher Kathy Bush says "nutrition and health is important so that they understand how they can take care of their bodies and be healthy."

Obesity causes more than 300,000 deaths in the United States every year. Many teachers are now covering the basics of healthy eating in their classrooms.