Ski and Snowboard Swap bigger than ever

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Sunday wrapped up day 2 of the White Pass Ski Patrol's Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap in Yakima.

Organizers say this year had a great turnout and they sold more than ever.

Money raised during the event goes towards operational costs for the ski patrol, but they're also raising money for a new patrol headquarters.

"Basic idea is move us out of the lodge and get us some more privacy for patients, and more room for patrollers. Let us better do our job," said Ken Lust with the White Pass Ski Patrol.

White Pass Ski Patrol is entirely volunteer, so all the money raised helps them save lives on the mountain.



Organizers say it's looking to be a great season too. Some snowfall last night helping get things ready for opening day.