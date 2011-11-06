Local food processing plant under scrutiny by the FDA

TERRACE HEIGHTS, Wash.-- The Food and Drug Administration is continuing an investigation into a Terrace Heights food processing facility.

Snokist Growers is the company in the middle of this investigation, all stemming from an incident earlier this year in which several children became ill after eating Snokist applesauce at school.

Following an FDA inspection, Snokist voluntarily recalled over 3,000 cans of applesauce.



The FDA had also outlined several instances where Snokist was not performing safe practices.

The October 20th warning letter states that Snokist has not made necessary changes to their heat treatment methods required by the FDA.



In a statement released by Snokist, they say, in part, "we feel we have fully complied with the observations made in the 6/02/11 FDA Form 483 and are in the process of responding to the warning letter."

We spoke with a public relations representative for Snokist Sunday who stressed that the company is still working to make the necessary changes.