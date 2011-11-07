Update: 2 Trains collide in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. (AP) - An evacuation ended at noon Monday at a Pasco rail yard where two trains collided, derailing two locomotives and 10 rail cars, and spilling 10,000 gallons of ethanol and a drip of corn syrup.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe spokesman Gus Melonas says the fuel additive leak from one tanker has been contained in dikes and sprayed with foam. The cleanup is under way. He described the leak from a tanker of corn syrup as just a drip.

About 20 workers from nearby businesses have been allowed to return to work. The switch yard should be back to normal Tuesday.

A broken coupler caused 46 cars to roll into the idling train of two locomotives and 31 cars at 3:40 a.m. Monday. Three crewmen got safely out of the way.