PASCO, Wash. -- A man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in Pasco has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Kurtis Chapman pleaded guilty to second degree murder charges and second degree manslaughter in the death of Shenay Greenough Monday morning. He was sentenced right after he changed his plea.

Pasco police found 19-year-old Greenough's body under the front porch of Chapman's home in May of last year. Greenough was seven months pregnant.