Chapman changes plea, sentenced to 24 years

PASCO,WA-A Franklin County judge has sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for killing his former girlfriend and her unborn child.

Kurtis Chapman could have received up to life in prison, but changed his plea Monday and accepted the lighter sentence.

Pasco police arrested Chapman in May 2010 after officers found the body of Shenay Greenough, 19, beneath the front porch of Chapman's home.

The coroner determined Greenough had been strangled.

Prosecutors charged Chapman with second degree murder. Chapman was also charged with manslaughter for the death of Greenaugh's unborn child.

In a courtroom filled with Greenough's family and friends, Chapman apologized in a written statement read by his attorney, and blamed his rage on methamphetamine and alcohol.

Christina Sullivan, Greenough's mother, says she satisfied with the plea and Chapman's apology.

"I know he's sorry, the way things have happened. But like they said, it's a choice. She'd be here today if he wouldn't have chosen to be on the meth. She'd be alive."

As part of the plea agreement, Chapman dropped his claim that police violated his civil rights when officers listened in on a jailhouse telephone conversation between Chapman and his attorney.