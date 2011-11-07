Lincoln Underpass likely to remain closed through winter

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The City of Yakima says the Lincoln Avenue Underpass in Yakima will probably stay closed through the winter.

Workers have been playing catch up since construction was delayed last summer, costing the city four million dollars. Crews would need to get several layers of asphalt on the road to make it drivable this winter. However with the plants closing this month, the city says drivers will likely have to wait.

"We just again ask for drivers to demonstrate the great patience that they have so far during this year and come springtime we'll have that project finished," says Yakima Community Relations Manager Randy Beehler.

Beehler says they'll still be doing work on the project during the winter; they just can't lay the asphalt. The city also plans to build a similar underpass on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after this one is finished.