The Benton County Sheriff's Office says the Department of Corrections arrested former Prosser Mayor Linda Lusk. It happened an a different county. Lusk was arrested for probation violation. She was sentenced back in July for 3rd degree child molestation after she pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy. NBC Right Now is continuing to investigate. We have a reporter at the Benton County Jail where we're told Lusk is.