Deadline to vote is Tuesday

Kennewick, Wash., --- Tuesday is the last day Washington voters can cast their ballots for the 2011 general election.

This is the first year voters are required to cast their ballots in drop boxes or by mail. In previous years, voters were able to cast their ballot at polling centers.

A spokesman from the Benton County Auditors Office told NBC News Now they are anticipating 50 percent of registered voters to mail in their ballots by the deadline-- up from the 47 percent that was originally anticipated.

Residents are being asked to vote on five initiatives, including controversial initiative 1183. If passed, state liquor stores would close -- and private businesses would become licensed to sell liquor for the first time since 1933. Other items on the ballot include city council, mayoral and school board seats.

In Yakima, voters are weighing in on Prop 1, or also known as the Home Rule Charter. That initiative would allow voters to completely remake the county government.

All ballots must be in the drop box before 8 p.m. Tuesday or post marked by Tuesday to be counted.

