Tourism Trade show Showcase promotes local tourism

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- -- The 42nd annual tourism tradeshow showcase happened Monday, on display were reasons to visit the Tri-Cities.

Our reporter came to us live in a hot air balloon from the Wine County Balloon tour, a company out of Prosser, WA, just one of the many companies at the convention center today.

There are over 55 booths from different companies at the showcase -- wineries, hotels, museums, businesses and regional attractions.

The purpose was to promote local tourism, since Washington state is the only state to completely eliminate its tourism budget.

Despite that however, tourism in the Tri-Cities has been "on the rise" for the last two to three years, which was the tradeshow's theme.

The CEO and President of the Tri-Cities Visitor and Convention Bureau, Kris Watkins, said, "When you have a community our size, and we are the largest membership organization- destination marketing organization, in the state of Washington, that really shows great community support."

The Tri-Cities Visitors and Convention Bureau has over 700 dues-paying members, which is why they're able to continue to have a successful tourism industry.