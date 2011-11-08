Wildcats trying to recover from tough loss to Simon Fraser

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Central Washington football is recovering from its most surprising loss of the season. Saturday they blew a fourth quarter lead to Simon Fraser, which is a school that is used to being at the bottom of the GNAC standings.

"Oh last Saturday's fourth quarter was just one of those games that nothing went right. Really the toughest thing is we haven't been beat by Simon Fraser in a long time. It was a tough road trip into Canada, but certainly one of those games that we plan on winning every year. It just didn't go our way in that fourth quarter," said Blaine Bennett, Central Washington head coach.

The Wildcats look to bounce back against Dixie State at home Saturday on SWX.