Velasco plea could come in a few weeks

PASCO,WA-A man arrested in June and charged with murder may finally enter a plea in a few weeks.

Aaron Velasco, 29, appeared to be in good spirits Tuesday when he walked into Franklin County Court.

State psychiatrists in August determined Velasco may be depressed, but is mentally competent to stand trial. Benton County Superior Court Judge Carrie Runge has delayed Velasco entering his plea to second-degree murder so Velasco's public defenders can bring in a private doctor to get a second opinion on his mental competency.

Pasco police arrested Velasco after officers discovered the body of Velasco's younger sister outside the family home.

Prosecutors say Velasco attacked Magdalena-Velasco-Garcia, 22, with a machete.