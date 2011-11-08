Sales steady for winter sports even with bad economy

YAKIMA, Wash.-- With ski season approaching and the local economy still sluggish you might think ski equipment sales would also be slow.

But the owner of Sporthaus in Yakima says weather and the new White Pass expansion is keeping sales steady.

In years with lots of snow sales are high. And years with less snow means less equipment sold.

He says sales are up this year just based on weather reports.

"All the reports say that we're going to have a lot of snow, we're going to have snow early. So, that's good news for ski areas and ski shops," said Sig Fossum.

Fossum says the opening of the White Pass expansion helped sales last year. But he also says it's a factor this year too because overcrowding at the area turned many skiers away.