Congressman Hastings visits with local businesses about economy

Congressman Doc Hastings is touring local businesses in the Tri-Cities to learn more about the struggles they are facing, and how the White House is hurting their pocketbooks.

On Tuesday, the congressman visited with Falcon Distribution in Pasco and spoke with the owner and workers. Falcon Distribution makes a lot of things; anything from medical instruments to national security parts. But like many smaller companies, they've recently suffered through layoffs. Last year, Falcon Distribution employed more than 100 people. Now they have less than 40 employees.

"We hope next year to get those numbers up as soon as things pick up," said Falcon Distribution President Brett Forsyth.

Congressman Doc Hastings visited the company today and agreed that is it a hard time for companies like Falcon to stay afloat.

"It's the uncertainty of what the future lies. It is pretty hard to make investments when you don't know the future," he said.

A lot of Falcon Distribution's work comes from government contracts. But disagreements and budget cuts in Washington have make it hard to keep business going, "Lots of projects that we work on rely on funds. Those funds don't get released until things get worked out in Washington. As they squabble and we're the ones who pay the price," said Forsyth.

Congressman Hastings says he does not want these companies to pay the price, because its businesses like these that are the key to turning the economy around. "Small businesses are historically job creators. Even big businesses were once small," said Congressman Hastings.

