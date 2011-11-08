Questions raised over train derailments

PASCO, Wash. -- Monday's freight train derailment in Pasco has left a lot of questions about what happened, and what chemicals spilled from a rail car.

It's not the first time a container carrying hazardous chemicals has overturned. The Federal Railroad Administration says there have been 5 derailments since February. Two of those also involved hazardous chemicals.

Gus Melonas of BNSF says,"100 million dollars is invested in training and purchasing new safety equipment to prevent accidents."

The chemical spilled was Ethanol. While flammable, it's considered less dangerous and is used from fuel and even in alcohol.

BNSF says an investigation is under way into the incident.