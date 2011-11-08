Initial results for the 2011 November election

Initial election results are in. The big issue on this ballot was Initiative 1183. Washington voters have approved a plan to privatize liquor sales, siding with Costco in the costliest initiative campaign in state history. Unofficial results Tuesday night showed the measure passing with widespread support.

In Franklin County, Proposition 1 is passing. Initial results show 62% of voters said "yes" to the county's criminal justice and public safety tax. 38% voted "no." The measure would increase the sales and use tax in Franklin County and the City of Pasco 3/10 of one percent.

As for Pasco council members, the only two contested races show Al Yenny is beating Andrew Johnson, with 61% of votes. Johnson has received 39%. The second contested race has Rebecca Francik with 66% of votes and John Talbott with 34%.

In Benton County, the City of Kennewick Council position 7 shows Mayor Steve Young is winning with 70% of votes, beating out controversial candidate Loren Nichols who received 30% votes. Nichols was known for his stance on immigration.

