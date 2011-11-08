Farrand Wins GNAC Women's Soccer Co-Coach of the Year Award

(by Sammy Henderson, CWU Athletic Media Relations Assistant)

SPOKANE, Wash. (Nov. 8) -- Central Washington University head women's soccer coach Michael Farrand earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference 2011 co-Coach of the Year honors, headlining the end of the season awards for the Wildcats, which also included five players on the all-conference teams.



Farrand, in his 12th season, led the Wildcats to a 9-5-4 overall record and an 8-4-2 conference mark. Central Washington enjoyed a six-game improvement from 2010, and the eight conference wins is the most in school history.



Junior Carson McKole (Oak Harbor, Wash.), who led the Wildcats with nine goals scored and four game-winning goals, earned first team all-conference recognition, becoming just the fourth Wildcat to receive such honors.



Joining McKole on the all-conference teams were seniors Amy Pate (Federal Way, Wash./Thomas Jefferson HS), Miranda Heslep (Bellingham, Wash./Meridian HS), and Hillary Franks (Yakima, Wash./West Valley HS), who each were named as second-team all-GNAC selections, and fellow senior Brittany Franks (Yakima, Wash./West Valley HS), who grabbed a spot on the all-conference honorable mention squad.



Pate, a forward, scored four goals this season on just 29 shots and 13 shots on goal. She also had a team-high four assists. Heslep started all 18 games as a midfielder, and added one goal and three assists. Hillary Franks started in all 16 games she played in this season and anchored the Wildcats defensive front, while Brittany Franks had three goals and three assists from her forward position.



Seattle Pacific dominated the specialty awards as Kelsey Jenkins won GNAC Player of the Year, Taylor Sawyer won Defensive Player of the Year, and Ryan Dopps split Freshman of the Year honors with Saint Martin's forward Ashley Richardson. SPU head coach Chuck Sekyra shared Coach of the Year with Farrand, and Western Oregon midfielder Lindsay Bauman earned Newcomer of the Year.

