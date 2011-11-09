Initial results for the 2011 November election

Initial election results are in. The big issue on this ballot was Initiative 1183. Washington voters have approved a plan to privatize liquor sales, siding with Costco in the costliest initiative campaign in state history. Unofficial results Tuesday night showed the measure passing with widespread support.

In Yakima County, Proposition 1, the home rule charter has failed. Initial results show 66% of voters said "no" to the proposition which would have allowed voters to completely remake the county government. 34% voted "yes".

Also in Yakima County, voters have chosen to continue the EMS Levy with 77% "yes" votes. Only 23% of voters said "no".

The race for Yakima City Council position 2, has Sara Bristol in the lead with 71% of votes, beating out Rich Marcley who got 28%. Rick Ensey is winning the race for Yakima City Council position 3 with 52% votes. George Pechtel received 46%.

Click the following links for more results: