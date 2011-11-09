Southridge football ready for revenge on Kennewick in playoffs

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Southridge Suns football is getting ready for its state playoff game with Kennewick Saturday. The Suns are out for revenge after suffering a 35-7 blowout loss to the Lions back in week eight. In that game the Suns only managed 206 yards of total offense.

Despite losing the first time out, the Suns are more confident for round two. "I feel like it gives me an opportunity to be a lot more confident with my defensive play calls and I know offensively you know the things that we tried when we played them the first time. We're just doing different wrinkles to see if we can improve on how we can attack them," said Tony Reiboldt, Southridge head coach. "I'd say this time we're going to have a little better shot. We've been working on a lot of red zone offense and I think it'll be a good game," added Paul Hamada, Southridge senior wide receiver.