Nanny out of jail awaiting February trial

KENNEWICK, WA-A Woman accused of killing a one-year-old boy is out of county jail awaiting trial.

Kelli Jacobsen, 26, called 9-1-1 in June saying the toddler she was babysitting had fallen and hit his head.

But the Benton County coroner says the body of Ryder Morrison had several bruises, and says the boy also suffered whiplash.

Prosecutor Andy Miller last week filed a manslaughter charge against Jacobsen.

Scott Johnson, Jacobsen's attorney, says he's currently reviewing the state's evidence, but wouldn't be ready for a January trial.

Johnson also says he anticipates hiring several experts as he prepares the defense.

The judge rescheduled the trial for February.