Annual fundraiser to benefit Hospice care

KENNEWICK, Wash., -- A fundraiser was held this morning to support members of the community dealing with a family member under Hospice care.

'Lighting the Path' is an annual event currently in it's 10th year.

The Chaplaincy, a local non-profit organization, works in hospitals, schools and prisons.

The organization will open a brand new building November 15th in the Spaulding Business Park in Richland.



"We're here for our community because our community has always been here for us," says Executive Director Bette Cooper. "I hope that whenever they encounter someone who really could use our services, that they will advocate for them calling us so they can continue to serve more and more people in our community."

The new building will house five Hospice patient-care teams as well as multiple education and training rooms.