Local Tri-Cities student-athletes commit to Division 1 Schools

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, Wash -- A trio of local high school student athletes are on their way to division one schools. Wednesday Kennewick high school baseball star Trek Stemp signed his national letter of intent to play at Washington State. Kamiakin's Khadidja Toure will play basketball at Oregon State. Also from Kamiakin, Llindsey Kamphuis will play softball at Weber State.

"I knew I was going to have to work hard to get offers and stuff, but this is kind of unbelievable. I don't even really know what to say," Toure said.

"They started talking to me when I was a sophomore but after they started talking to me and talking about scholarships, I realized that they were going to be a good choice for me," Stemp said."

"It's such a big stress relief, like everyone's so worried about what college they're going to and I already have it set in gold," said Kamphuis.