Whistleblower takes DOE to federal court

PASCO, Wash.- A whistleblower already in litigation with Bechtel is now taking the Department of Energy to federal court.

Walter Tamosaitis filed a federal lawsuit against DOE and hanford subcontractor URS Wednesday.

He's the former manager of research and technology at Hanford's Waste Treatment Plant.

His lawyer says the job ended abruptly after Tamosaitis raised safety concerns, and says leaders at the DOE worked with his employer to make that happen.

"(some leaders at the DOE) basically say, and it's quoted in the complaint, anyone who doesn't do this is gone. And that's basically what happened to Dr. Tamosaitis, says Jack Sheridan.

Sheridan says the goal of the federal lawsuit is to return Tamosaitis to a position of responsibility at the WTP and to stop them from punishing whistleblowers.

The Department of Energy had no comment.