Famous rabbi speaks about fanaticism at Capitol Theatre

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A rabbi known for promoting inclusiveness and diversity spoke at the Capitol Theatre today.

Rabbi Brad Hirschfield talked about the negative effects of fanaticism and the value of connecting with people different from us. His speech is part of a series hosted by Yakima Town Hall. The organization brings in four speakers a year. Hirschfield says fanatics can come from anywhere.

"A fanatic isn't necessarily someone in funny clothes who prays differently than us, or who votes differently than us... It's any time we get to a place where it's a hundred percent my way," says Hirschfield.

The town hall series will continue this spring with Gina Barreca and Michio Kaku. Tickets are available here.