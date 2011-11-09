New traffic safety unit

RICHLAND, Wash.—Traffic concerns are the number one complaint the Richland Police receive, now the department has a new team to help answer the calls. Wednesday was day two for the Richland Police Traffic Safety Unit.

"We're looking for things that cause collisions so cell phones, lane changes that would be improper," says Officer Don Clark, Richland Police Department.

Three officers makeup the new unit. Their focus is to address traffic complaints throughout the city. This comes after the department was receiving up to four traffic complaints a day. Now the team looks for cell phone use, speed, people driving too close to the car head of them, just to name a few.

By responding, they free up officers so they can handle other calls. However, police say they don't expect their workload to lessen.

"I don't think we're going to see a decrease in the number of complaints we receive. I just think we'll see an increase in the customer service we provide," says Captain Mike Cobb, Richland Police Department.

As of now the team does not have plans of expanding.