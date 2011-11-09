Richland wants public to weigh in on W.E. Johnson Park

RICHLAND, Wash. -- W-E Johnson Park in Richland has been an open and underdeveloped piece of land for quite some time.

Now the city is trying to figure out what to do with it. The piece of land is about 250 acres, between the 240 By-Pass Highway and the Yakima River, off Van Giesen.

There are several master plans on what could go in. The Senior Park Planner, Dave Bryant says he wants to hear from the public. Right now there are several options they are looking at.

"Possibly putting a disc golf course out here, trails for equestrians, the archery. They have a target course in the open space. The potential of doing some sort of soccer or multi sport fields," says Bryant.

Bryant is hoping to hear from you at their next meeting on Wednesday, November 16th at the Richland Community Center, 6:30-7:30 PM.