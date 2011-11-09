Kennewick Safeway downsizes, but it's good for business

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Construction crews continue to work on renovations at the Safeway store off of Kennewick Avenue. The grocery store is not expanding, it's actually downsizing, and leasing part of its space to Grigg's Ace Hardware Store. Getting smaller, however, is not hurting Safeway's business.

Store managers say their space was too big for the amount of traffic they saw. The downsize has allowed them to remodel the perishable sections, and improve displays for produce, meat and flowers. The selections at Safeway will not be changing; there will just be fewer quantities of each item on hand.

Store manager, Chris Jorgenson said, "everybody really likes the changes that we've made. They like the offerings of the store, they like the new design, and they've been very impressed and pleased with the changes we've made."

Charlie Grigg, the Vice President of Grigg Enterprises told NBC Right Now, "there's a lot of work involved coming up, but as soon as we get through with our Christmas rush at our other stores, then we'll start on getting ready for spring and getting that store open."

Safeway's construction will end in early December. The Ace Hardware will be opening in February or March. Safeway's public preview is December 2nd with its grand opening on the 3rd.