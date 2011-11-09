Penn State fires Joe Paterno as head football coach

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Penn State trustees fired football coach Joe Paterno and university president Graham Spanier amid the growing furor over how the school handled sex abuse allegations against an assistant coach. The massive shakeup Wednesday night came hours after Paterno announced that he planned to retire at the end of his 46th season. But the outcry following the arrest of former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky on molestation charges proved too much for the board to ignore. Speaking at his house to students, Paterno said, "Right now, I'm not the football coach, and that's something I have to get used to." (Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)