D.A.R.E. program in it's 23rd year

KENNEWICK, Wash., -- For some Eastgate Elementary school students, today was graduation day.

Three 5th grade classes became the newest graduates of D.A.R.E.; or Drug Abuse Resistance Education. It focuses on drug abuse, violence, gang activity; and most importantly, how to say no. The program is in it's 23rd year in the Tri-Cities.

"The community loves the D.A.R.E. program," says Officer Mike Meyer. "The students, the schools, our city council; everybody in our community has found this to be a priority."

The program was founded in 1988.