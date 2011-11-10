Fatal accident near Boardman, Oregon

BOARDMAN, Ore. - Oregon State Police Troopers are investigating an accident that killed a Pasco man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on I-84 near Boardman about 1:30 p.m.. Troopers say 35-year-old Cory Savage lost control of the 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup he was driving, and it rolled into a field several times hitting a power pole. Savage died at the scene. Troopers say he had been involved in a hit and run accident on Highway 730 a few minutes earlier, hitting a van then speeding off.