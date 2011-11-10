USSS Triton Sail Park Dedication

RICHLAND, Wa. -- 52 years ago today, the USS Triton was commissioned, and now you can find that Submarine's sail in Richland.

The dedication of the USS Triton Sail Park was held Thursday afternoon in Richland. Multiple crews who had served on the triton attended with their families, all excited to see and tour the sail of the Triton. The sail was complete with the submarine's original control room, which is a water tight bubble known as, "The Conning Tower."

Harold Weston, Chief of the submarine from 1961 to 1967, was in attendance. He told us, "It means a lot to me, like I was coming home to see an old friend. And I served here with these nice sailors from all over the country, and it's just been outstanding."

The USS Triton submarine was the first to circumnavigate around the world underwater, and was the only submarine with two nuclear reactors on board. The sail is only part of the submarine, but stands tall at 26 feet high and 67 feet long.