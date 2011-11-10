Two puppies die in Richland house fire

RICHLAND, Wash.-- A Captain with the Richland Fire Department says a heat lamp likely caused a smokey scene in Richland Thursday morning, just before 11:00am.

police cruising the area near Sanford Avenue saw the smoke and immediately called for back up. Upon arrival they saw smoke billowing from the roof. The owner wasn't home but his three pit bulls were running loose in the yard.

A neighbor put three dogs in her truck so they wouldn't get in the way. "Obviously there's going to be hoses and officers and fire men everywhere so and they were all in the back yard. where they going to go?," says Mary Ellen Coulson who lives across the street.

Two puppies were in a dog house at the back of the home with a heat lamp. It is believed they knocked over the heat lamp and that's how it started. Both puppies died. The house is uninhabitable.