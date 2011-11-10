Richland officials meet about medical marijuana gardens

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Medical marijuana is a hot topic in Washington state. The Richland Planning Commission met Wednesday evening with the Richland City Attorney Tom Lampson to discuss how the city should handle collective gardens.

Right now, there is a six month moratorium or delay in place for the city of Richland, but after the workshop.it looks like any decisions on medical marijuana gardens will be put off until at least January of next year.

Lampson says this is for several reasons, one cities are required to at least start talking about medical marijuana after parts of a bill passed in the Legislature. He says the governor's veto puts the state law in limbo, so they plan to wait and see what this next legislative session brings..

Lampson also explained the city is worried about the conflicting federal marijuana ban, and the Planning Commissions' Chair Kent Madsen agrees.

"The Feds did come into Spokane and shut them down. So this is a conflicting law where federal law says it's illegal and the states want to say its legal," says Madsen.

In the meeting they talked about what obligations Richland has to fulfil in terms of complying to both state and Federal law. Lampson is doing additional research on what neighboring communities are doing.

He tells me as of now, he knows of three places where there is progress for gardens and dispensaries and that includes Seattle, Shoreline, which is a town north of Seattle and Ellensburg.